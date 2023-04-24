Supreme Court to Rule on Government Officials Blocking Social Media Critics #1664

The Supreme Court is set to hear two cases determining whether government officials can block their social media critics without violating the First Amendment. The cases involve California residents Christopher and Kimberly Garnier, who were blocked by school district members, and Michigan resident Kevin Lindke, who a city manager blocked. Previous rulings have been based on whether officials use their accounts for official activities. Still, the Supreme Court’s decision could establish a definitive precedent on the matter, potentially forcing government figures to allow criticism on social media as long as it doesn’t constitute harassment or threats. In this humble court of personal opinion, I feel that if you’re an elected official, you have the right not to listen but not the right to block people from saying what they want.

