Student Scores Highest Grade with ChatGPT Assistance

It was only a matter of time before this became widespread. Using the pseudonym “Tom,” a Cardiff University student received the highest grade on an essay with the help of OpenAI’s ChatGPT. The student adapted and tweaked content generated by the AI chatbot, resulting in a significant grade improvement compared to his non-AI-assisted essay. Cardiff University is now reviewing its academic integrity policies and aims to educate students on the proper use of AI in academic work. As I discussed in my podcast, universities must develop a new approach to essays.
Show Notes:
- All the ways your bank will try to rip you off
- Fastest ISP in the West
- SpaceX’s starship is ready to fly
- You can now order pizza via Apple CarPlay
- Warren and AOC ask SVB depositors to detail ties to the bank
- Mac shipments fall 40.5%
- An incredible interactive map
- 250-foot asteroid speeding toward Earth
- Canada proposes to develop a lunar rover for Artemis
- Why a JUICE spacecraft will take eight years to get to Jupiter?
- Tesla must be punished
- Apple released last week’s security software patches
- YouTube Premium adds more features
- Worldwide PC shipments plunged by a third
- Museum creates giant “Donkey Kong” cabinet
- Baidu sues Apple
- Twitter fails to report some political ads
- FBI advises against using public phone charging stations
- Cruise emits software patch
- “The Super Mario Bros.” sets box office records
- Tesla to build a new battery factory in Shanghai
- Samsung to cut chip production
