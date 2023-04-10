Student Scores Highest Grade with ChatGPT Assistance

It was only a matter of time before this became widespread. Using the pseudonym “Tom,” a Cardiff University student received the highest grade on an essay with the help of OpenAI’s ChatGPT. The student adapted and tweaked content generated by the AI chatbot, resulting in a significant grade improvement compared to his non-AI-assisted essay. Cardiff University is now reviewing its academic integrity policies and aims to educate students on the proper use of AI in academic work. As I discussed in my podcast, universities must develop a new approach to essays.

Subscribe to the Newsletter.

Join the Chat @ GeekNews.Chat

Email Todd or follow him on Facebook.

Like and Follow Geek News Central Facebook Page.

Geek Central Discord Channel

Download the Audio Show File

Show Notes: