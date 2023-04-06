Tesla Employees Expose Owners’ Privacy by Sharing Camera Footage

Imagine parking your car and having it send pictures of you inside your garage and send it back to Telsa? Well Reuters reports that Tesla workers shared sensitive images and videos captured by owners’ cars for several years, violating user privacy. Former employees revealed that colleagues circulated footage, including intimate moments and accidents, through group chats and one-on-one communications. Despite Tesla’s customer privacy notice stating camera recordings remain anonymous, one employee claimed it was possible to view the location of captured footage on Google Maps. Ironically I was talking about this with a fellow podcaster yesterday. I wonder if he will continue to share data with Tesla.

