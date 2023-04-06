Tesla Employees Expose Owners’ Privacy by Sharing Camera Footage

Podcast

Imagine parking your car and having it send pictures of you inside your garage and send it back to Telsa? Well Reuters reports that Tesla workers shared sensitive images and videos captured by owners’ cars for several years, violating user privacy. Former employees revealed that colleagues circulated footage, including intimate moments and accidents, through group chats and one-on-one communications. Despite Tesla’s customer privacy notice stating camera recordings remain anonymous, one employee claimed it was possible to view the location of captured footage on Google Maps. Ironically I was talking about this with a fellow podcaster yesterday. I wonder if he will continue to share data with Tesla.

Subscribe to the Newsletter.
Join the Chat @ GeekNews.Chat
Email Todd or follow him on Facebook.
Like and Follow Geek News Central Facebook Page.
Geek Central Discord Channel
Download the Audio Show File

Support my Show Sponsor: 5 Best Godaddy Promo Codes
30% Off on GoDaddy Products & Services cjcgeek30
$4.99 GoDaddy coupon for a New or Transferred .com domain cjcgeek99
$1.99 a month Economy Hosting with a free domain name. Promo Code: cjcgeek1h
$2.99 a month Managed WordPress Hosting with free Domain name. Promo Code: cjcgeek1w
Support the show by becoming a Geek News Central Insider

Show Notes:

Podcast: Play in new window | Download | Embed

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Stitcher | Blubrry | Email | TuneIn | RSS | More

Podcast (video): Play in new window | Download | Embed

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Email | RSS | More

About geeknews

Todd Cochrane is the Founder of Geek News Central and host of the Geek News Central Podcast. He is a Podcast Hall of Fame Inductee and was one of the very first podcasters in 2004. He wrote the first book on podcasting, and did many of the early Podcast Advertising deals in the podcasting space. He does two other podcasts in addition to Geek News Central. The New Media Show and Podcast Legends.

Leave a Reply

*

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.