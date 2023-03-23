Ethernet Inventor Metcalfe Wins Turing #1658

Robert Metcalfe, co-inventor of Ethernet and namesake of Metcalfe’s law, has been awarded the prestigious Turing Award for his groundbreaking work in the 1970s. Metcalfe and the late David Boggs developed the first Ethernet at Xerox’s Palo Alto Research Center (PARC) to connect Alto personal computers and laser printers. The technology quickly became the foundation of modern data communication and is still widely used today. With an estimated 7 billion Ethernet ports worldwide, Metcalfe’s contributions have impacted global communication infrastructure. The Turing Award comes with a $1 million prize, financially supported by Google. It’s nice to see these icons get awards for their work that has significantly impacted mankind—a well-deserving award.

