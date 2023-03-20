Altman Warns of Language Model Risks #1657

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman expressed concerns over the potential risks posed by language models, such as their use in disinformation campaigns or cyber-attacks. In an interview with ABCNews, he urged caution and acknowledged that people should be glad that OpenAI is aware of these dangers. However, the company has faced criticism for withholding technical details about its GPT-4 model. Critics question why the technology is available for purchase if it’s as dangerous as claimed. Altman noted that other creators might not implement the safety measures OpenAI has in place. In my opinion, the real challenge that Altman did not discuss was that laws to prevent abuse would be years in the making.
Show Notes:
- Kamado Joe’s new ceramic grill
- The history of the iPhone
- Scientists grow antlers on mice
- BBC advises staff to delete TikTok
- Ikea adds stock-counting drones
- Mars rovers could explore like Hansel and Greta
- A new glittering star cluster image
- Where to see solar eclipses in 2023 and 2024
- A Google Pixel bug lets you “uncrop” screenshots
- Samsung’s expanded OLED TV lineup
- Netflix plans to release 40 more games
- The FTC’s pursuit of Amazon
- Amazon will layoff another 9,000 employees
- GPT-4 could be used for nefarious purposes
- The FDIC intends to break SVB into two banks
- AWS wants to cook its chips in vegetable oil
- Microsoft to give more thought to your Windows 11 needs
- Apple gets patent for a folding phone that closes
- Acer is making an e-bike
- A small business owner was “jerked around” by SVB
- Netflix’s ad-supported tier is gathering momentum
- Tavus
- Students built a satellite with AA batteries and an Arduino board
- Comcast’s 10G
- The average Adobe staffer makes $170,000 a year
- The next-gen “Digits” robot gets a head and hands
