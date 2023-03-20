Altman Warns of Language Model Risks #1657

Podcast

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman expressed concerns over the potential risks posed by language models, such as their use in disinformation campaigns or cyber-attacks. In an interview with ABCNews, he urged caution and acknowledged that people should be glad that OpenAI is aware of these dangers. However, the company has faced criticism for withholding technical details about its GPT-4 model. Critics question why the technology is available for purchase if it’s as dangerous as claimed. Altman noted that other creators might not implement the safety measures OpenAI has in place. In my opinion, the real challenge that Altman did not discuss was that laws to prevent abuse would be years in the making.

Download the Audio Show File

Support the show by becoming a Geek News Central Insider

Show Notes:

About geeknews

