Couple with Disabilities Wonder if AI Tool Led to Daughter’s Removal #1656

The Hackneys, a couple with developmental disabilities, wonder whether an AI tool used by the Allegheny County Department of Human Services to predict children’s risk of harm led to removing their 8-month-old daughter from their home. The Hackneys’ daughter had been hospitalized for dehydration, and child welfare officials took custody of her, accusing a couple of neglect. Over a year later, their daughter remains in foster care, and the Hackneys struggle to understand how taking their daughter to the hospital could be considered neglectful. If AI resulted in children being taken from parents, we have much to worry about.

