Couple with Disabilities Wonder if AI Tool Led to Daughter’s Removal #1656

The Hackneys, a couple with developmental disabilities, wonder whether an AI tool used by the Allegheny County Department of Human Services to predict children’s risk of harm led to removing their 8-month-old daughter from their home. The Hackneys’ daughter had been hospitalized for dehydration, and child welfare officials took custody of her, accusing a couple of neglect. Over a year later, their daughter remains in foster care, and the Hackneys struggle to understand how taking their daughter to the hospital could be considered neglectful. If AI resulted in children being taken from parents, we have much to worry about.
Subscribe to the Newsletter.
Join the Chat @ GeekNews.Chat
Email Todd or follow him on Facebook.
Like and Follow Geek News Central Facebook Page.
Geek Central Discord Channel
Download the Audio Show File
30% Off on GoDaddy Products & Services cjcgeek30
$4.99 GoDaddy coupon for a New or Transferred .com domain cjcgeek99
$1.99 a month Economy Hosting with a free domain name. Promo Code: cjcgeek1h
$2.99 a month Managed WordPress Hosting with free Domain name. Promo Code: cjcgeek1w
Support the show by becoming a Geek News Central Insider
Show Notes:
- Why mobile games are bad for you
- Your holographic face on a Tron action figure
- NASA begins building its first robotic Moon rover
- New Horizon Pluto probe
- Microsoft announces Copilot
- Ex-Wells Fargo executive pleads guilty
- Peter Thiel said he had $50 million in an account with SVB
- Firefox has a new feature
- Selling TikTok won’t satisfy US security concerns
- YouTube TV raises its prices
- FCC makes its first rule to block scam robotexts
- Dual Tesla lawsuits
- FCC proposal for smartphones to link to satellites
- Toshiba plans board meeting to discuss buyout offer
- NASA reveals new spacesuit
- UK ministers banned from Tik Tok
- FTX files for bankruptcy
- Foxconn will make AirPods
- DOJ is investigating AI
- US agency breached by hackers
- Virgin Orbit furloughs employees
- NASA spots first evidence of an active volcano
- The FedNow service
Podcast: Play in new window | Download | Embed
Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Stitcher | Blubrry | Email | TuneIn | RSS | More
Podcast (video): Play in new window | Download | Embed
Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Email | RSS | More