Is Artificial Intelligence already Dangerous? #1651

Is Artificial Intelligence already dangerous? Based on an article that has been widely circulated, it sure is not healthy, in my opinion. An article written by Simon Wilson has the hair on the back of my neck standing up, and I firmly believe we need to be very careful moving forward, or a lot of people will get hurt or worse. Seriously you need to read the linked article and then chime in on what you think! Some of the commentaries by the Bing chatbot should have Microsoft removing it from service.
Show Notes:
- Google relies on human employees to improve Bard
- Should you say goodbye to passwords?
- RIP IE
- 15 must-have Windows apps
- “Tetris”
- Anker recalls power banks
- An AWS data center for the military
- SCOTUS to decide the legal fate of AI search
- Falcon 9 rocket set to launch
- A skinny robot documents the forces eroding a glacier
- Is a solar storm coming?
- Hubble spies odd pair of galaxies
- Musk says he’s not going anywhere as Twitter CEO
- Pot ads come to Twitter
- The founder of WallStreetBets is suing Reddit
- TwitchCon 2023
- Paramount+ prices are going up
- TikTok Trivia
- YouTube CEO steps down
- Tesla admits beta may cause crashes
- Tile and $1 million dollars
- FCC proposal requires phone companies to help domestic survivors
- Mark Zuckerberg’s security costs $14 million dollars
- Snapchat announces 750 million active users
- Tech CEOs hit with subpoenas
- Plex users can now skip movie and TV shows credits
- A 99-year-old man says cryptocurrency is for idiots
