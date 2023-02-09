Google to not Block AI Generated Content! #1649

Google appears to have changed its mind and will not block all AI-generated content. But it appears they may qualify content, aka if you use AI to report sports scores and the like it will be ok, but they are still going to go after content that appears to be manipulating keywords and changing content. So they will be looking at those abusing AI for SEO reasons. GNC will remain human-curated.
Show Notes:
- Microsoft wants students to develop better habits
- Satellite photos capture snow on Mars
- TP-Link’s new budget robot vacuum
- Twitter expands the character limit, then breaks
- Shopify is trying to lure sellers away from Amazon
- ESPN will “one day” be streaming only
- GM strikes a deal
- Redwood gets $2 billion
- Elon Musk fired a top engineer
- Singapore pulls plug on COVID tracking program
- FTX gets court approval to subpoena SBF
- Find My Kids app
- Lucid and a $7,500 “EV credit.”
- Autopilot was not a factor in the Tesla crash
- Curiosity finds the clearest evidence yet for water on Mars
- Yahoo plans to lay off staff
- Netflix expands account sharing restrictions
- Meta restores Trump’s Facebook and Instagram accounts
- 1Password will soon skip passwords
- The FCC approves Amazon’s plan to mitigate its satellite system
- Lyft Q4
