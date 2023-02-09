Google to not Block AI Generated Content! #1649

Google appears to have changed its mind and will not block all AI-generated content. But it appears they may qualify content, aka if you use AI to report sports scores and the like it will be ok, but they are still going to go after content that appears to be manipulating keywords and changing content. So they will be looking at those abusing AI for SEO reasons. GNC will remain human-curated.

Subscribe to the Newsletter.

Join the Chat @ GeekNews.Chat

Email Todd or follow him on Facebook.

Like and Follow Geek News Central Facebook Page.

Geek Central Discord Channel

Download the Audio Show File

Show Notes: