Twitter Blue, Gold & Grey? #1640

Twitter Blue for individuals, Gold for businesses, and Grey for government officials, but you will have to pay $8.00 monthly to get it. The blue checkmark was a thing when it was super selective and odd who would get it and who would not. But if you spent years validating people, I wonder how you feel when they will delete all those verified checkmarks.

It’s time to consider becoming a GNC Podcast Insider. Contribute $2, $5, $10, $15, $20, $25 a month, or make a one-time donation. You can also boost the show V4V and have your boost read live; the easiest way to support the podcast is through a new podcasting 2.0 app at NewPodcastApps.com You can also contribute by Bitcoin/Satoshis with GetAlby

Subscribe to the Newsletter.

Join the Chat @ GeekNews.Chat

Email Todd or follow him on Facebook.

Like and Follow Geek News Central Facebook Page.

Geek Central Discord Channel

Download the Audio Show File

Show Notes: