Twitter Blue, Gold & Grey? #1640

Twitter Blue for individuals, Gold for businesses, and Grey for government officials, but you will have to pay $8.00 monthly to get it. The blue checkmark was a thing when it was super selective and odd who would get it and who would not. But if you spent years validating people, I wonder how you feel when they will delete all those verified checkmarks.
Show Notes:
- 5 sites for free Christmas carols, Karaoke, and songs
- Rvian pauses partnership
- Carvana
- GM and LG get $2.5 billion
- Jeff Bezos and Micheal Strahan
- Ticketmaster is in trouble again
- LG’s first 27-inch OLED monitor
- Lexus is developing a manual transmission for EVs.
- Twitter Blue for the second time
- Amazon sued
- Apple to encrypt cloud backups
- Amazon CEO putting a stamp on the company
- DOJ split over charging Binance
- Lyft’s latest EV incentives
- Netflix and HBO Max
- The Twitter account that tracks Elon’s jet
- Google employees worried about layoffs
- Elon smeared Twitter’s former head of trust and safety
- US lawmakers want answers
- SpaceX launches private mission
- December 2024 is the date for a universal phone charger
- A Tesla driver claimed a Model Y ordered him to pull over
- Google refused Hong Kong’s request
