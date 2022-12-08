Apple Advances User Security #1639

Podcast

Apple Advances User Security in a big way with announcements today about beefing up encryption across many facets of iCloud storage. The FBI of course is not happy about this as they do not have a backdoor to access those encrypted files. At this point, the more security, the better.

Show Notes:

