Apple Advances User Security #1639

Apple Advances User Security in a big way with announcements today about beefing up encryption across many facets of iCloud storage. The FBI of course is not happy about this as they do not have a backdoor to access those encrypted files. At this point, the more security, the better.
It’s time to consider becoming a GNC Podcast Insider. Contribute $2, $5, $10, $15, $20, $25 a month, or make a one-time donation. You can also boost the show V4V and have your boost read live; the easiest way to support the podcast is through a new podcasting 2.0 app at NewPodcastApps.com You can also contribute by Bitcoin/Satoshis with GetAlby
Subscribe to the Newsletter.
Join the Chat @ GeekNews.Chat
Email Todd or follow him on Facebook.
Like and Follow Geek News Central Facebook Page.
Geek Central Discord Channel
Download the Audio Show File
30% Off on GoDaddy Products & Services cjcgeek30
$4.99 GoDaddy coupon for a New or Transferred .com domain cjcgeek99
$1.99 a month Economy Hosting with a free domain name. Promo Code: cjcgeek1h
$2.99 a month Managed WordPress Hosting with free Domain name. Promo Code: cjcgeek1w
Support the show by becoming a Geek News Central Insider
Show Notes:
- 6 social media predictions for 2023
- 6 cool things you can do with your old iPhone
- SpaceX to launch satellites
- Jeep recalls over 64,000 Wranglers
- The ten best Chome extensions for holiday shopping
- Telsa may bring back radar-autopilot hardware
- A Warren Buffet-backed Tesla competitor
- Pixel Fold rumors
- Elon Musk posts photos of his son X
- Watch the moon’s eclipse
- “Why is SBF getting treated with kid gloves?”
- Amazon is introducing a Tik-Tok feature
- Biden signs bill
- FBI calls end-to-end encryption “deeply concerning”
- Chrome will get memory and energy saver modes
- A new mixture may prevent EV batteries from catching fire
- Europe’s USB-C deadline
- Amazon and others will share Pentagon’s contract
- NASA team preparing for Orion’s return
- Elon Musk’s Twitter takeover “is the most complex character.”
- Tesla investors tell Elon Musk to stop wasting time on Twitter
- Disney+ ad-supported tier
- Elon Musk plans to charge more for Twitter Blue
- Indiana is suing TikTok
- Google merges Maps with Waze
- Dyson’s Air Purifying Headphones for $949
Podcast: Play in new window | Download | Embed
Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Stitcher | Blubrry | Email | TuneIn | RSS | More
Podcast (video): Play in new window | Download | Embed
Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Email | RSS | More