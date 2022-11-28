Is Apple Helping the Chinese Government #1636

Has Apple helped suppress the Chinese people and, in turn, helped the Chinese Government in recent crackdowns? By limiting certain functions of the Apple phone. One has to begin to wonder if they only like controlled speech when there are rumors that they may remove support for Twitter on the iPhone. One may start to question the value of the iOS ecosphere when one starts to hear this combined with the actions in China.
It’s time to consider becoming a GNC Podcast Insider. Contribute $2, $5, $10, $15, $20, $25 a month, or make a one-time donation. You can also boost the show V4V and have your boost read live; the easiest way to support the podcast is through a new podcasting 2.0 app at NewPodcastApps.com You can also contribute by Bitcoin/Satoshis with GetAlby
Subscribe to the Newsletter.
Join the Chat @ GeekNews.Chat
Email Todd or follow him on Facebook.
Like and Follow Geek News Central Facebook Page.
New Geek Central Discord Channel
Download the Audio Show File
30% Off on GoDaddy Products & Services cjcgeek30
$4.99 GoDaddy coupon for a New or Transferred .com domain cjcgeek99
$1.99 a month Economy Hosting with a free domain name. Promo Code: cjcgeek1h
$2.99 a month Managed WordPress Hosting with free Domain name. Promo Code: cjcgeek1w
Support the show by becoming a Geek News Central Insider
Show Notes:
- 11 Amazon Prime Video tips
- Elon Musk posted a bizarre photo
- BlockFi files for bankruptcy
- New wireless smart bandage
- EVs reduced gasoline consumption
- Google says should do betting patching phones
- Chinese police are searching phones
- Comcast’s broadcast fee
- The US chip war
- ISS resupply drops off experiments
- Google partners with medical tech company
- Elon Musk claims Apple threatened to withhold Twitter
- Google sued by the FTC
- Ten tips for safe and secure shopping online
- New Play Store update
- AWS plans to be water positive
- China bots spammed Twitter with porn
- Twitter’s character limit from 280 to 1,000
- Twitter data leak
- Telecom networks could provide next-gen GPS services
- Meta scores $200,000
- Man wins court case against an employer
- Woman seeks $5 million in a suit over mac and cheese
Podcast: Play in new window | Download | Embed
Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Stitcher | Blubrry | Email | TuneIn | RSS | More
Podcast (video): Play in new window | Download | Embed
Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Email | RSS | More