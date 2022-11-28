Is Apple Helping the Chinese Government #1636

Has Apple helped suppress the Chinese people and, in turn, helped the Chinese Government in recent crackdowns? By limiting certain functions of the Apple phone. One has to begin to wonder if they only like controlled speech when there are rumors that they may remove support for Twitter on the iPhone. One may start to question the value of the iOS ecosphere when one starts to hear this combined with the actions in China.

