Apple Bow’s to Chinese Pressure #1632

Apple has placed restrictions on Apple Airdrop in China to keep activists from openly sharing police brutality and political information against the Chinese Dictator. This is now the first time Apple has bowed to Chinese government pressure in restrictions on Apple devices.

Show Notes