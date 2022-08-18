Streaming Surpasses Cable Viewing #1619

Streaming has surpassed cable viewing for the first time, and in my opinion, the days of cable operators being in control are near the end. Netflix and YouTube made up the majority of the streaming percentages. People are tired of paying ridiculous sums for television services.

It’s time to consider becoming a GNC Podcast Insider. Contribute $2, $5, $10, $15, $20, $25 a month or make a one time donation. You can also boost the show V4V and have your boost read live; the easiest way to support the podcast is through the Fountain Podcast App.

Subscribe to the Newsletter.

Join the Chat @ GeekNews.Chat

Email Todd or follow him on Facebook.

Like and Follow Geek News Central Facebook Page.

New Geek Central Discord Channel

Download the Audio Show File

Show Notes: