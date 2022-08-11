FCC rejects Starlink for rural internet access funds #1617

The idiots at the FCC rejected Starlink for rural internet access funds saying the service was too experimental and still not proven. Someone over there needs to be forced to live out in the middle of nowhere and get stuck with no service as much of rural America is forced to deal with. Starlink has been instrumental in changing how and where I can now work.
It’s time to consider becoming a GNC Podcast Insider. Contribute $2, $5, $10, $15, $20, $25 a month or make a one time donation. You can also boost the show V4V and have your boost read live; the easiest way to support the podcast is through the Fountain Podcast App.
Subscribe to the Newsletter.
Join the Chat @ GeekNews.Chat
Email Todd or follow him on Facebook.
Like and Follow Geek News Central Facebook Page.
New Geek Central Discord Channel
Download the Audio Show File
30% Off on GoDaddy Products & Services cjcgeek30
$4.99 GoDaddy coupon for a New or Transferred .com domain cjcgeek99
$1.99 a month Economy Hosting with a free domain name. Promo Code: cjcgeek1h
$2.99 a month Managed WordPress Hosting with free Domain name. Promo Code: cjcgeek1w
Support the show by becoming a Geek News Central Insider
Show Notes:
- SpaceX’s reusable Falcon Heavy rocket
- NHS IT supplier held to ransom by hackers
- AirPods and the iPhone 15 are expected to have USB-C charging
- Kuri
- Amazon fined over labor law breaches
- Tesla’s Full Self-Driving
- Linkedin rolls out new tools
- The Right Stuff
- FTC and online data protection
- Musk wants Twitter to identify employees
- OnlyFans bribed Instagram
- Mark Cuban in hot water
- Teens have abandoned Facebook
- Rivian reports more losses
- DIsney+ bundle price hikes
- Meta starts testing default end-to-end encryption on Messanger
- Twitter will fight misinformation
- Xiaomi beats Tesla to building a working robot
- FCC rejects Starlink bid for US rural internet access funds
- Don’t be surprised if your organization suffers multiple cyberattacks
- Mailchimp is suspending accounts
- FEC and spam filters
- IKEA will install Electrify America’s fast EV chargers
- Here’s when to see the last supermoon of 2022
- Google Fiber is expanding
- Apple is reportedly funding podcasts
- The man who built his ISP is expanding his service
- Google’s Search AI
Podcast: Play in new window | Download | Embed
Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Stitcher | Blubrry | Email | TuneIn | RSS | More
Podcast (video): Play in new window | Download | Embed
Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Email | RSS | More