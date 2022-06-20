Crypto Chaos with Crypto Lending! #1607

Absolute crypto chaos with crypto lending companies not letting account holders withdraw their crypto. Crypto it seems is now tied to the bigger financial market. Sadly what was supposed to be independent does not seem to be any longer with people freaking out the same way they do when the stock market drops.

