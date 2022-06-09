NASA to Study UFO’s! #1604

NASA says they are forming a task force to study UFOs and that they will release all of the findings. I honestly don’t believe that they will. They say they do not believe UFOs are extraterrestrial but whatever they are, are a national security threat. We will see what the release as I doubt we will ever know the truth.
Show Notes:
- Meta and Google helped Putin by halting ads
- Scientists craft “living skin”
- Microsoft commits to ban non-competes and increase pay transparency
- Facebook users get caught buying or selling guns
- Apple retail workers switch unions
- Apple rumors
- Meta will stop making Portal for consumers
- NASA plans to study unidentified objects
- Polestar begins delivery on the rental vehicle order
- Intel freezes hiring
- Twitter’s new tweet reporting tools
- Alibaba sued
- The Tesla Autopilot investigation is moving into a new phase
- Apple gets sued
- YouTube TV adds a highly requested feature
- White House proposes standards for EV charging network
- Twitter shareholders to vote on the acquisition
- Dell unveils new XPS 13 devices
- Mars helicopter has a dead sensor
- 5 planets will light up the sky
- Meta is facing 8 lawsuits
- Andy Jassey still talks to Jeff Bezos
- Tesla accuses civil rights agency of unlawful suing agency
- Amazon will let you try on digital shoes you want to buy
- HP pilots paper delivery service
