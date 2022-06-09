NASA to Study UFO’s! #1604

NASA says they are forming a task force to study UFOs and that they will release all of the findings. I honestly don’t believe that they will. They say they do not believe UFOs are extraterrestrial but whatever they are, are a national security threat. We will see what the release as I doubt we will ever know the truth.

