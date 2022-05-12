Apple iPod Touch end of an Era #1601

Apple has decided to stop the production of the iPod Touch. This is sad as the first iPod debuted in 2001. So the series of devices have had a pretty great run. I will be on the hunt to add one of the older models to the device graveyard in the studio.
Show Notes:
- Astronomers reveal the first image of a black hole
- Sony’s new wireless headphones
- Over 100 companies double down on renewable energy
- Twitter’s CEO fires top product executive
- Coinbase experiences major outage
- Roku bundles its Pro voice remote and Ultra streaming box
- 6 reasons to quit Chrome
- Android Auto is getting an update
- Android TVs’ next update
- Rivian recalls trucks
- Twitter’s market cap has dropped to $9 billion
- Hulu will be the streaming home for Lolapalooza
- Facebook Pay will become Meta Pay
- Texas law that allows users to sue social networks for censorship
- Total “blood moon” eclipse
- Spacecraft crash into an asteroid at 15,000 miles per hour
- Royal Mail wants fleet of 500 drones
- 10 ways to upgrade your work desk
- Lego built a $170 Transformer Optimus Prime
- Tonga volcanic eruption effects reached space
- Bitcoin price falls
- Elon Musk faces a federal probe
- Foxconn Q1
