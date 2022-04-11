Hostile Takeover of Twitter? #1597

Is Elon Musk posing to do a hostile takeover of Twitter after he announced he will not join the board of directors and that he may take a bigger stake? Also, my order for Starlink has finally gotten approved and hopefully, I will have a Starlink dish and be out of broadband hell soon enough.
Show Notes:
- Apple reportedly faces further EU antitrust charges
- Tesla opens up Roadster reservations
- Google announces Pixel phone repair kits with iFixit
- Google is suing a person
- Google Fi unlimited plans get lower prices
- Elon Musk and the SEC
- Lincoln to show off EV concept
- An ex-Apple employee takes Face ID privacy complaint to Europe
- Kickstarter will now hide reported comments
- Neptune is cooling down
- Amazon is still struggling to make drone deliveries work
- A driverless car appears to flee the scene
- The Batman on HBO Max
- Ericsson pulls out of Russia
- DoorDash adds a cheaper DashPass
- Fitbit will roll out a passive heart rhythm monitoring feature
- SpaceX’s Starlink service suffers briefly from an outage
- Sonos bought a startup
- Netflix gives you two thumbs up
- Etsy sellers are going on strike
- Biden administration cracks down on “ghost guns”
- AT&T may raise cell phone plan prices
- Apple, Google, and Samsung may have big plans
- SpaceX capsule docks at ISS with an all private crew
- Gen Z calling for more honesty on social media
- How to protect yourself from digital stalking
- PC sales start to slow
