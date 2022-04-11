Hostile Takeover of Twitter? #1597

Is Elon Musk posing to do a hostile takeover of Twitter after he announced he will not join the board of directors and that he may take a bigger stake? Also, my order for Starlink has finally gotten approved and hopefully, I will have a Starlink dish and be out of broadband hell soon enough.

