Wordle now stuffed with ad tracking #1587

Wordle which was recently purchased by the New York Times has not revised the game very much but according to reports has stuffed it with ad tracking software that tracks what you do when you leave the website. Nothing free is ever free. Aka you are the product and what you do online is very valuable.

