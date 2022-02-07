Will Meta Pull Facebook and Instagram from the EU #1584

Will Meta Pull Facebook and Instagram from the EU seems that’s what Meta is threatening in an SEC filing. They do not want to observe EU data transfer rules by moving EU user data back to the United States. Don’t let any of this fool you they are not going to leave the EU but they are pissed that the privacy rules are not letting them target as effectively.
Show Notes:
- Meta is threatening to shut down Facebook in Europe
- PriceRunner suing Google
- Verizon contracts for smartphones
- NASA and ISS
- Orbital Prime
- Google sued for $2.1 billion
- Apple fined again
- Google’s February update
- Microsoft will block downloaded macros
- New iPhone and iPad on March 8th
- Spotify CEO apologizes to staff
- Amazon raises its maximum for corporate employees
- Wi-Fi 6E to Wi-Fi 7
- “Matrix Resurrections” co-producer sues Warner Bros.
- IRS kills plan to verify taxpayers
- Twitch punished a streamer
- Maid’s iPad helped police track down a suspect
- Twitter tests adding a DM icon
- Congress and Huawei
- Health sites let ads track visitors without telling them
- Google TV may soon block certain adult content
