Will Meta Pull Facebook and Instagram from the EU #1584

Will Meta Pull Facebook and Instagram from the EU seems that’s what Meta is threatening in an SEC filing. They do not want to observe EU data transfer rules by moving EU user data back to the United States. Don’t let any of this fool you they are not going to leave the EU but they are pissed that the privacy rules are not letting them target as effectively.

Show Notes: