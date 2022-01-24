FCC to Block ISP Exclusive Deals #1581

FCC to block ISP exclusive deals that lock residents of apartments into a single ISP limiting their provider choice. I applaud them for making this move. While it’s a profit center for most property owners the time has come to allow the consumer to have a choice in ISP’s versus the one getting a kickback.
CLAIM=f8c110891c0c4ecb3506d3149f7785bf99961307=CLAIM
Subscribe to the Newsletter.
Join the Chat @ GeekNews.Chat
Email Todd or follow him on Facebook.
Like and Follow Geek News Central Facebook Page.
New Geek Central Discord Channel
Download the Audio Show File
30% Off on GoDaddy Products & Services cjcgeek30
$4.99 GoDaddy coupon for a New or Transferred .com domain cjcgeek99
$1.99 a month Economy Hosting with a free domain name. Promo Code: cjcgeek1h
$2.99 a month Managed WordPress Hosting with free Domain name. Promo Code: cjcgeek1w
Support the show by becoming a Geek News Central Insider
Show Notes:
- Data breaches break a record in 2021
- Use Venmo, AMEX, or Credit Karma? You might be owed some money
- Samsungs Galaxy S22
- Panasonic producing next-gen Telsa batteries
- Elon Musk’s Neurallink
- Apple fined $5.6 million
- “Death Star” response from US
- FCC chair plans to block exclusive deals
- NBCUniversal is partnering with Tik Tok
- Tesla Cybertruck
- Mark Cuban and his online pharmacy
- NASA celebrates
- PG&E is a “menace to California”
- Twitter’s “close friends” feature
- The cryptocurrency market has lost $130 billion
- Google’s long-rumored smartwatch could arrive on May 26th
- Wi-Fi 7
- AT&T is rolling out multi-gig fiber internet to 70 cities
- Meta’s new supercomputer will be the world’s fastest
- Google’s next Chromecast
- Julian Assange can go to UK Supreme Court
- IBM Q4
- 4 AG’s sue Google
- Apple again extends waiver in-app purchasing requirement
- Plaid must pay $58 million
Podcast (video): Play in new window | Download | Embed
Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Email | RSS | More