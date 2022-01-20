Movie Studio In Space #1580

By 2024 there may be a movie studio in space attached to the International Space Station. Then Tom Cruz will hitch a ride to ISS on a SpaceX Flight to film the movie. It’s getting real when they want to shoot a movie in space. Time will tell if they have the money to make it happen.
Show Notes:
- What’s coming and leaving Hulu in February
- What you really need to survive a blackout
- Should you file a claim in a data breach settlement
- The McPlant
- GameStop stock trading documentary
- NASA announces first flight delay
- Red Cross data breach
- Spaceflight makes the body kill red blood cells
- NYC Mayor will convert his paycheck to cryptocurrency
- SpaceX’s next 2 astronaut launches
- 2FA compromise led to $34 million Crypto.com hack
- Senator Kloubacher’s major tech reform bill
- Epic pushes to overturn App Store ruling
- Advanced driver assistance tech
- Google Pay resets strategy again
- All-in-one diabetes devices
- Microsoft beefs up Edge’s security
- Amazon Style
- Global music subscriber market shares
- Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
- Peacock adds live local news channels
- Mercedes-Benz plans to use Lidar
- The first movie studio in space
- Long-awaited study on a digital dollar
- Netflix Q4
- Cook and Pichai are personally lobbying senators
- Roku was shamed for running banner ads
- Singapore gives banks a 2-week deadline
- iPhone SE could be launching in April or May
