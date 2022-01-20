Movie Studio In Space #1580

By 2024 there may be a movie studio in space attached to the International Space Station. Then Tom Cruz will hitch a ride to ISS on a SpaceX Flight to film the movie. It’s getting real when they want to shoot a movie in space. Time will tell if they have the money to make it happen.

Subscribe to the Newsletter.

Join the Chat @ GeekNews.Chat

Email Todd or follow him on Facebook.

Like and Follow Geek News Central Facebook Page.

New Geek Central Discord Channel

Download the Audio Show File

Show Notes: