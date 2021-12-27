Starlink Speeds Slowing Down #1577

It is being reported that Starlinks speeds are decreasing as they add more subscribers and with the never-ending race to get more satellites in the air the Starlink team will have to work hard to keep speeds up for those on the service and those wanting to sign up for the service. With an average download speed of about 87 megs, it is still better than Viasat or Hughesnet.

Show Notes: