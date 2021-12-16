Amazon Actions being Questioned in Storm Response #1575

Amazon Actions are under serious scrutiny on whether they reacted properly in response to storm warnings and Tornado warnings that saw a massive loss of life across multiple states last Friday. Productivity over safety is what some relatives are saying over dead Amazon associates.
Download the Audio Show File
Show Notes:
- The NASA Mars helicopter
- Ring’s NYU Policing Project audit
- Adidas launching NFT’s
- Google Chrome’s last-minute holiday shopping tools
- The US Treasury and DJI
- Ransomware attack hits major payroll company
- Cryptocurrency scams cost victims $7.7 billion in 2021
- Apple delaying their return to the office
- DirecTV will hike prices
- H&R Block sues Block
- Meta bans 7 surveillance for hire outfits
- The Pixel 6 Pro could get face unlock
- Google One is giving away $10 Google Play credit
- Toyota gives robots a soft touch and better vision
- Spotify adds ratings to podcasts
- NASA solar probe to become the first spacecraft to “touch the sun”
- Arrival’s first electric car
- Uber expands person-to-person deliveries across the US
- Reddit files to go public
- Roku will offer 99-cent trials
- Google announces Qaya for creators
- Verizon 5G Home Internet will soon come with a router with Wi-Fi 6E
- SiriusXM sued over lack of podcast transcripts
