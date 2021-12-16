Amazon Actions being Questioned in Storm Response #1575

Amazon Actions are under serious scrutiny on whether they reacted properly in response to storm warnings and Tornado warnings that saw a massive loss of life across multiple states last Friday. Productivity over safety is what some relatives are saying over dead Amazon associates.

Show Notes: