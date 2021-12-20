Amazon Stops Ban on Cell Phones #1576

Amazon stops ban on cell phones in the warehouses as it appears that they used texting as the main way to warn employees. I have worked jobs where you could not have a cell phone in vast aircraft hangers. So I understand the need to be able to communicate. There will continue to be a focus on employee safety for some time after last week’s incident.

Show Notes: