Amazon Stops Ban on Cell Phones #1576

Amazon stops ban on cell phones in the warehouses as it appears that they used texting as the main way to warn employees. I have worked jobs where you could not have a cell phone in vast aircraft hangers. So I understand the need to be able to communicate. There will continue to be a focus on employee safety for some time after last week’s incident.
Show Notes:
- Tesla announces free holiday supercharging
- 50 best websites of 2021
- FCC reaches settlement with Verizon and others
- What’s new on Paramount+
- DE Court says Dominion Power can continue to sue Fox News
- YouTube TV settles with Disney
- Ford Mustang Mach-E joins NYC taxi fleet
- The UK donates 225 million stolen passwords
- Cortana would have been called Bingo
- The Matrix Resurrections
- Rocket Companies and Truebill
- Meta cracks down on phishing scams
- US DOJ charges former GRU officer with hacking
- Google will end support for OnHub
- Pixel 6 connectivity issue acknowledged by Google
- Amazon scraps new ban on phones
- 13 of the best Chrome extensions of 2021
- SpaceX rolls out rare new Falcon 9 booster
- Twitch bans Amazon account after breast revealed on air
- LG’s first gaming laptop
- What to expect from Apple in 2022
- Elon Musk says he’ll pay over $11 billion in taxes this year
