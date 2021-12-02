Apple Retail Employees are Struggling #1572

There is a pretty bad article out on how Apple treats its retail hourly employees. We know retail can be brutal but it seems some employees are having a very rough go of it.
One of our GNC family members is having a challenging time. I want to draw your attention to Sam Garcia’s resume. He has significant experience in Web, UI, UX Design, Front End Dev, Product Mgt. He is looking for remote work at this time. He has also setup a GoFundme for those wanting to donate direct.
Show Notes:
- The 11 best sites to get college textbooks online
- Apple’s frontline employees are struggling to survive
- GM won’t make new Bolt EVs until at least late January 2022
- Google is making its first in-house smartwatch that could launch in 2022
- Microsoft Edge will now warn users about downloading Chrome
- Polestar
- Goldman Sachs among others exploring Bitcoin
- Tesla says so long to California
- Apple threatens commissions
- NASA delivers trippy Mars rover selfie
- Windows 11 adoption nears 9%
- ISS shines
- Moovit and WeWalk
- UK government fined 500,000 pounds
- NASA astronauts successfully conduct a spacewalk
- New Google search features to find the right doctor
- Tesla announces $1,900 electric quad bike for kids
- The most used emoji in 2021
- 5 major education publishers sue Shopify
- Federal judge blocks Texas social media “censorship” law
- Apple reportedly warned suppliers of demand for iPhones
- Large asteroid to make a close pass to Earth
- Square changes to Block
- The best games and apps for 2021 from Apple
- 37% of the world has never been online
- Facebook is making 2FA mandatory for high-risk accounts
