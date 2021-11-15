Russia Blows Up a Satellite #1569

Russia has blown up a Satellite into thousands of pieces and is recklessly endangering the other orbital satellites and the team on the International Space Station had to go to their capsules for real and hideout because of the idiot moves by the Russian government. This is the ultimate act of stupidity by the communist government and now we have two idiot nations causing harm.

