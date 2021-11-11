Apple Legacy Contacts #1568

Apple is implementing Legacy contacts as a way for you to designate someone to get access to your iCloud account when you die and have access to that content. I have been pondering many of the questions they seem to be preparing for as folks die and those survivors have no way of accessing pictures and other digital images on their phones etc.

Show Notes: