Apple Legacy Contacts #1568

Apple is implementing Legacy contacts as a way for you to designate someone to get access to your iCloud account when you die and have access to that content. I have been pondering many of the questions they seem to be preparing for as folks die and those survivors have no way of accessing pictures and other digital images on their phones etc.
Show Notes:
- Apple-1 computer sells for $500,000 in auction
- Twitter Blue
- “We lost festive savings in family WhatsApp scam”
- Subaru reveals the Solterra SUV
- Vodafone to offer ultrafast broadband to millions
- WIndows 11 SE
- Apple to soon launch Legacy Contacts
- Terry Crews is getting roasted
- DJI Mavic 3 review
- Disney CEO says sport-betting pursuits; “no impact” on the family brand
- Alibaba’s Singles Day
- DoorDash now delivers household essentials from Dollar General
- Bezos lawsuit has delayed return to the moon
- Earth’s space junk problem is getting worse
- You shall not pinch to zoom
- MoviePass may return in 2022
- Discord paused NFT plans
- Patreon is building its own video hosting platform
- GM plans to build a military vehicle based on the Hummer EV
- Spotify acquires Findaway
- US joins international cybersecurity partnership
- Arby’s 80 proof french fry vodka
- Samsung’s display chief to kick off CES 2022
- YouTube starts hiding public dislike counts
