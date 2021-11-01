Facebook Pages the Ultimate PR Disaster #1565

Facebook has an ongoing PR disaster on its hands with thousands of internal company research papers to show how bad the company has been misbehaving over the years on a wide variety of fronts. Yet it will have little consequence going forward.

Note you may start hearing pre-roll ads in front of each program I am testing a new Blubrry Podcasting feature.

Become an Insider today to support the show and get access to a future behind-the-scenes podcast.

Subscribe to the Newsletter.

Join the Chat @ GeekNews.Chat

Email Todd or follow him on Facebook.

Like and Follow Geek News Central Facebook Page.

New Geek Central Discord Channel

Download the Audio Show File

Show Notes: