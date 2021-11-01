Facebook Pages the Ultimate PR Disaster #1565

Facebook has an ongoing PR disaster on its hands with thousands of internal company research papers to show how bad the company has been misbehaving over the years on a wide variety of fronts. Yet it will have little consequence going forward.
Note you may start hearing pre-roll ads in front of each program I am testing a new Blubrry Podcasting feature.
Become an Insider today to support the show and get access to a future behind-the-scenes podcast.
Subscribe to the Newsletter.
Join the Chat @ GeekNews.Chat
Email Todd or follow him on Facebook.
Like and Follow Geek News Central Facebook Page.
New Geek Central Discord Channel
Download the Audio Show File
30% Off on GoDaddy Products & Services cjcgeek30
$4.99 GoDaddy coupon for a New or Transferred .com domain cjcgeek99
$2.99 a month Economy Hosting with a free domain name. Promo Code: cjcgeek1h
$2.99 a month Managed WordPress Hosting with free Domain name. Promo Code: cjcgeek1w
Support the show by becoming a Geek News Central Insider
Show Notes:
- “5D” storage could fit 500TB on a CD
- Elon Musk says he’ll sell Tesla stock if UN can solve the hunger crisis
- NASA astronauts harvest green chile on the ISS
- Apple’s app tracking policy
- Facebook’s rebranding to Meta mocked
- Amazon begins Black Friday early
- Chromebook sales fall hard
- Facebook takes down a government-run troll farm
- Amazon’s Project Kuiper
- Astronomers may have spotted a planet in another galaxy
- Massive Sun solar flare hits Earth
- Amazon lifts mask mandates
- Tesla starts selling home charger
- Apple’s macOS Monterey
- Pixel 6 Pro display flickering issues
- Facebook planned to lure 6 years olds
- Facebook researchers build better skin and fingertips for robots
- Clippy is back
- The Flic Twist
- Chevrolet’s 1957 Project X car is now an EV
- What’s in the Facebook Papers
- Biden to Congress: Put stablecoins under Federal supervision
- iMac with M1 Pro/Max chipset expected first half of 2022
- Get paid $1,000 to binge watch space movies
Podcast: Play in new window | Download | Embed
Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Stitcher | Blubrry | Email | TuneIn | RSS | More
Podcast (video): Play in new window | Download | Embed
Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Email | RSS | More