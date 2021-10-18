MacBook Pro M1 Pro & M1 Max #1562

If you have been waiting to upgrade to a MacBook Pro with Apple silicon the wait is over as Apple has announced a quite amazing lineup of new computers so impressive that folks placing advanced orders could barely get them ordered as their website was simple slammed.
Note you may start hearing pre-roll ads in front of each program I am testing a new Blubrry Podcasting feature.
Become an Insider today to support the show and get access to a future behind-the-scenes podcast.
Subscribe to the Newsletter.
Join the Chat @ GeekNews.Chat
Email Todd or follow him on Facebook.
Like and Follow Geek News Central Facebook Page.
New Geek Central Discord Channel
Download the Audio Show File
30% Off on GoDaddy Products & Services cjcgeek30
$4.99 GoDaddy coupon for a New or Transferred .com domain cjcgeek99
$2.99 a month Economy Hosting with a free domain name. Promo Code: cjcgeek1h
$2.99 a month Managed WordPress Hosting with free Domain name. Promo Code: cjcgeek1w
Support the show by becoming a Geek News Central Insider
Show Notes:
- The Beatles land on TikTok
- NASA orbiter spots Pink Floyd album cover lookalike
- Scientists successfully encode famous research paper in dye
- TP-LInk rolls out a tri-band Wi-Fi 6 mesh router
- 94% of the universe’s galaxies are permanently beyond reach
- NASA’s Lucy mission launches
- NASA spacecraft launches towards Jupiter asteroids
- Sundar Pichai calls for federal tech regulation
- Facebook, 30 journalists working on “coordinated” articles
- What to expect from Google’s Pixel event
- Microsoft told Bill Gates to stop emailing female employee
- Amazon accused of lying about its business practices to Congress
- Disney delays all of Marvel’s 2022 films
- The 10 best websites to find internships
- T-Mobile extends its speed lead
- Walmart lures customers to its Walmart+ subscription
- Amazon’s Zoox
- Toyota will build a US battery plant
- Foxconn unveils 3 new EV prototypes
- Facebook posts jobs ad
- Sinclair says it has been hit by a ransomware attack
- NY AG sends cease and desist letters to 2 firms
- 1099-K will report $600+ income for PayPal
- Apple Voice Plan
- Here’s everything Apple announced at its event
- US government claims ransomware “earned” $590 million
- IKEA is working on a Spotify-enabled speaker that doubles as a lamp
Podcast (video): Play in new window | Download | Embed
Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Email | RSS | More