MacBook Pro M1 Pro & M1 Max #1562

If you have been waiting to upgrade to a MacBook Pro with Apple silicon the wait is over as Apple has announced a quite amazing lineup of new computers so impressive that folks placing advanced orders could barely get them ordered as their website was simple slammed.

Note you may start hearing pre-roll ads in front of each program I am testing a new Blubrry Podcasting feature.

Become an Insider today to support the show and get access to a future behind-the-scenes podcast.

Subscribe to the Newsletter.

Join the Chat @ GeekNews.Chat

Email Todd or follow him on Facebook.

Like and Follow Geek News Central Facebook Page.

New Geek Central Discord Channel

Download the Audio Show File

Show Notes: