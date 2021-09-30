Happy International Podcast Day #1558

Happy International Podcast Day everyone. Nothing like starting a show and the gear go weird on you. But otherwise, it has been a very productive week. The People’s Choice Podcast Awards is starting at 9 pm Eastern so if you miss it live you can watch the replay.

Become an Insider today to support the show and get access to a future behind-the-scenes podcast.

Subscribe to the Newsletter.

Join the Chat @ GeekNews.Chat

Email Todd or follow him on Facebook.

Like and Follow Geek News Central Facebook Page.

New Geek Central Discord Channel

Download the Audio Show File

Show Notes: