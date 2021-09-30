Happy International Podcast Day #1558

Happy International Podcast Day everyone. Nothing like starting a show and the gear go weird on you. But otherwise, it has been a very productive week. The People’s Choice Podcast Awards is starting at 9 pm Eastern so if you miss it live you can watch the replay.
Become an Insider today to support the show and get access to a future behind-the-scenes podcast.
Subscribe to the Newsletter.
Join the Chat @ GeekNews.Chat
Email Todd or follow him on Facebook.
Like and Follow Geek News Central Facebook Page.
New Geek Central Discord Channel
Download the Audio Show File
30% Off on GoDaddy Products & Services cjcgeek30
$4.99 GoDaddy coupon for a New or Transferred .com domain cjcgeek99
$1.00 a month Economy Hosting with a free domain name. Promo Code: cjcgeek1h
$1.00 a month Managed WordPress Hosting with free Domain name. Promo Code: cjcgeek1w
Support the show by becoming a Geek News Central Insider
Show Notes:
- Boost Mobile and Dish’s new phone
- Amazon’s Astro
- NASA reports multiple fireballs
- NASA’s Mars helicopter flight delayed
- Blue Origin is a “toxic environment”
- GM can’t find the chips
- Spotify’s quiz will help you find a new podcast
- Mars’ deepest valleys
- Wyze’s new smart scale
- Visually impaired users for iOS 15 can’t use features
- US and EU to cooperate
- Facebook announces updates to Messenger
- Apple reveals most popular podcast subscriptions
- Google Maps latest update
- Ready to upgrade your mesh Wi-Fi?
- Honda is doubling down
- Xbox chief warns console supply constraints
- Empathy
- Amazon settles with employees
- GM announces Ultifi
- A flaw in Apple Pay
- The “world’s fastest electric car charger”
- Virgin Galatic cleared to fly again
- Macy’s sues Amazon
Podcast: Play in new window | Download | Embed
Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Stitcher | Blubrry | Email | TuneIn | RSS | More
Podcast (video): Play in new window | Download | Embed
Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Email | RSS | More