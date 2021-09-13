Facebook VIP List with no Posting Restrictions #1553

Facebook VIP is a list of 5.8 million people that do not have to follow community standard guidelines and can almost get away with anything up to a point. It shows there are the have’s and the have not’s. Not surprising at all considering that all Facebook was worried about was PR. Seems they have a mess on their hands after this has all been made public.

