Facebook VIP List with no Posting Restrictions #1553

Podcast

Facebook VIP is a list of 5.8 million people that do not have to follow community standard guidelines and can almost get away with anything up to a point. It shows there are the have’s and the have not’s. Not surprising at all considering that all Facebook was worried about was PR. Seems they have a mess on their hands after this has all been made public.

Become an Insider today to support the show and get access to a future behind-the-scenes podcast.

Subscribe to the Newsletter.
Join the Chat @ GeekNews.Chat
Email Todd or follow him on Facebook.
Like and Follow Geek News Central Facebook Page.
New Geek Central Discord Channel
Download the Audio Show File

Support my Show Sponsor: 5 Best Godaddy Promo Codes
30% Off on GoDaddy Products & Services cjcgeek30
$4.99 GoDaddy coupon for a New or Transferred .com domain cjcgeek99
$1.00 a month Economy Hosting with a free domain name. Promo Code: cjcgeek1h
$1.00 a month Managed WordPress Hosting with free Domain name. Promo Code: cjcgeek1w
Support the show by becoming a Geek News Central Insider

Show Notes:

Podcast: Play in new window | Download | Embed

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Stitcher | Blubrry | Email | TuneIn | RSS | More

Leave a Reply

*

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.