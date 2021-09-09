Microsoft Delays Office Open #1552

Microsoft has delayed opening its office due to Delta and I am sure this is happening in a lot of places. No video today as your host messed up. But it’s good to be back and I have a little unorthodox show so hope you like it.
Show Notes:
- Microsoft indefinitely delays employees return to office
- Facebook debuts its smartglasses
- Google says it will replenish water
- LA police ask people they stop for their social media
- Mcdonald’s email blunder
- Amazon launches its own smart tv
- Amazon’s new Fire TV stick
- Amazon to cover 100% college “tuition”
- This data company built a broadband map
- Amazon complains about Elon Musk
- Samsung is preparing a 576MP camera sensor
- Astronauts threw a pizza party on a space station
- Microsoft will let you control your Xbox with a TV remote
- Google Photos
- iRobot’s latest Roomba
- A CA bill passes to improve conditions for Amazon workers
- US-Candian gets 11 years for laundering money
- AI ethic chiefs rejected client requests
- GM extends Bolt EV factory shutdown
- The best gaming laptops
- DoNotPay
- Texas passes law that bans kicking people off social media
- Apple Watch executive takes over car project
- Google Pixel 6 teaser
