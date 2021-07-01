Aeronautics pioneer Wally Funk to join Jeff Bezos on first crewed Blue Origin flight #1537

Podcast

Aeronautics pioneer Wally Funk will fly with Jeff Bezos on the first crewed Blue Origin flight. This is what I call a feel-good and well-deserved story. When women were tested but did not get to go to space during the Mercury program. I call this a make good and good on Jeff Bezos for making it happen.

Show Notes:

