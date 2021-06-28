Amazon Fires Flex Workers by Computer #1536

Amazon is firing Flex workers by computer and the company is perfectly ok with that even if it makes mistakes. There is a long line of people wanting flex jobs and so long as they have applicants they will just use and abuse and toss these workers to the unemployment line for little to no reason.
Show Notes:
- 51:55–Volkswagen will go all-electric
- 22:55–Brand new type of supernova
- 52:14–Volvo’s South Carolina factory will build electric cars
- 42:17–13 ways to use your Mac and iPhone together
- 43:43–Apple says to keep these products “a safe distance” away
- 45:09–The 10 best websites to find volunteer work
- 46:00–What’s new on Paramount+
- 46:25–Schools and libraries can apply for broadband relief
- 47:12–Samsung’s next Galaxy Watch
- 14:00–Where to buy used computer parts
- 49:00–Mobile gaming revenue grew
- 49:39–The 4 best apps to help you manage chronic pain
- 51:30–Tesla issues recalls in China
- 52:47–TCL 20 Pro 5G
- 12:03–Amazon is using an algorithm to fire workers
- 18:50–Facebook has become a $1 trillion company
- 54:50–Google will now warn users about unreliable search results
- 56:14–Netflix lets Android users watch partially downloaded shows
- 20:30–Amazon cashes on the record of the month club
- 56:34–“Foundation” lands on Apple TV
- 57:35–YouTube Theater in California
- 59:00–Heineken Beer Cooler
- 01:00:15–YouTube TV
- 01:01:10–Windows 11 preview
