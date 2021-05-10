Homeland Security Monitoring Social Media

Homeland Security is monitoring social media to detect plans of domestic terrorism. Why this is news is a surprise to me as we have been under constant surveillance since 9-11. If people are naive enough to think that what you post publicly has not been under scrutiny then you have not been paying attention to the world we live in.
Show Notes:
- The 10 best sites to send free text messages to cell phones
- Will rollable TVs ever take off?
- Tesla Model S crash investigation
- NASA spacecraft spots Mr. Peanut lookalike
- Apple invests another $45 million in Corning
- Only 4% of US iPhone users have agreed to app tracking
- Impossible Burgers are coming to US schools
- NASA’s Parker Solar Probe
- Elon Musk on SNL crashed the price of Dogecoin
- US cracks down on “bulletproof hosting” providers
- Security researcher successfully jailbreaks an Apple AirTag
- Colonial Pipeline hackers apologize
- Google and Apple claim their devices deliver a better sleep
- Amazon “seized and destroyed” 2 million counterfeit products
- Microsoft, Mozilla plan new upgrade tactics
- SpaceX will launch a Dogecoin-funded Moon satellite
- Apple may switch to its own 5G modems
- Amazon’s palm-reading payment tech now available in NYC
- Homeland Security’s warning system
- 44 state AGs ask Facebook to abandon “Instagram for Kids”
- NASA and Axiom Space
- Facebook test encourages people to read articles
- Martin Lewis and Sir Richard Branson
