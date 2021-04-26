Do you own Media Purchased at Apple? #1524

Do you really own media you buy at Apple or is it more like long-term rental with them having the option to recall or remove the rental from your media library? That is a question being asked in a lawsuit that has been filed after several individuals have called into question the BUY option and losing what they have purchased when Apple canceled their Apple ID.
Show Notes:
- “The genie never goes back in the bottle”
- Tesla grows 74% in the first quarter
- Lyft is selling its self-driving unit to Toyota
- Google Doodle celebrates Anne McLaren
- The 7 best price comparison apps
- 6 important reasons you should put a screen protector on your smartphone
- Airbus taps Luminar
- Apple will build another US campus in North Carolina
- Roku warns of a standoff with Google
- Facebook introduces a new mini player
- AT&T’s entry and mid-level plans get a speed bump
- iOS 14.5, iPadOS 14.5 and watchOS 7.4
- Apple’s macOS Big Sur
- Spotify is raising the price of its family plan
- YouTube starts airing COVID-19 vaccine PSAs
- Cryptocurrency could ruin your relationship
- Apple sued over iPhone water resistance claims
- Netflix had 7 wins at the Oscars
- AirDrop is leaking user information
- Reddit sued
- Pentagon explains odd transfer of 175 million IP address to obscure company
