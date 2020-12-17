Facebook Rolls Back News Feed Changes #1494

Facebook rolls back news feed changes now that the election is over. They applied significant editorial control over the content being presented to users that in my opinion is another strike against Facebook in them selecting what news is good for us. I am not a fan of what they have done in this instance.

Subscribe to the Newsletter.

Join the Chat @ GeekNews.Chat

Email Todd or follow him on Facebook.

Like and Follow Geek News Central Facebook Page.

New Geek Central Discord Channel

Download the Audio Show File

Show Notes: