Comcast Internet Caps #1490

Comcast Internet Caps are coming and if you use more than 1.2tb of bandwidth they are going to hammer you with a $10 per 50gb charge which is insane considering the 50gb of data cost them about 25 cents. With parents and kids at home this is another slap in the face. Sadly consumers are going to roll over and not complain about this. Comcast is just greedy here in there application of this overage charge. This is what happens when no one will be around to hold their feet to the fire.
Show Notes:
- Hoard of Spotify user data exposed
- Tesla will stay open
- What to stream this week
- Amazon adds in-store pickup options
- Snapchat introduces Spotlight
- KFC rolls out self-driving trucks in China
- Nikon is bringing back its free online photography class
- Waze will soon support CarPlay
- Black Friday deals
- Ford’s electric Mustang Mach-E
- Relativity Space raises $500 million
- Forecasts predict US online sales increase of 20% or more
- OneWeb exits bankruptcy
- Apple’s security chief charged with bribery
- Comcast to impose home internet data cap
- US Air Force deploys robot security dogs
- California allows companies to charge for autonomous car rides
- China orders that streamers must use real names
- Best password managers
- Roku adds AMC+
- Uber and Lyft awarded a federal contract by the GSA
- The Hugo Awards will have a video game category
- A copy of Super Mario Bros. 3 sold for $156,000
- Every new movie and TV show coming to Hulu in December
- These are the cheapest data plans
- Facial recognition software is learning how to identify bear and cow faces
- Smart doorbells “easy target for hackers”
- Amazon investigation over missing consoles
