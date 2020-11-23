Comcast Internet Caps #1490

Comcast Internet Caps are coming and if you use more than 1.2tb of bandwidth they are going to hammer you with a $10 per 50gb charge which is insane considering the 50gb of data cost them about 25 cents. With parents and kids at home this is another slap in the face. Sadly consumers are going to roll over and not complain about this. Comcast is just greedy here in there application of this overage charge. This is what happens when no one will be around to hold their feet to the fire.

