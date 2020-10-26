Facebook registers 4.4m voters #1483

Podcast

Facebook registers 4.4 million voters which is not hard to believe considering how aggressive they were at trying to get you to register even when you told them you already were. I personally think it’s none of Facebooks business though to know if I am registered to vote or not. They have enough info on me as it is.

Show Notes:

