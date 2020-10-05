16th Anniversary Show #1480

Tonight is my 16th Anniversary podcast and I take you down memory lane to the beginning when this show was born and a little of the history behind it. A big thank you to GoDaddy that has been here for 15 years and those of you that support the show as an insider. It really continues to be an amazing ride.

