16th Anniversary Show #1480

Tonight is my 16th Anniversary podcast and I take you down memory lane to the beginning when this show was born and a little of the history behind it. A big thank you to GoDaddy that has been here for 15 years and those of you that support the show as an insider. It really continues to be an amazing ride.
Subscribe to the Newsletter.
Join the Chat @ GeekNews.Chat
Email Todd or follow him on Facebook.
Like and Follow Geek News Central Facebook Page.
New Geek Central Discord Channel
Download the Audio Show File
30% Off on GoDaddy Products & Services cjcgeek30
$4.99 GoDaddy coupon for a New or Transferred .com domain cjcgeek99
$1.00 a month Economy Hosting with a free domain name. Promo Code: cjcgeek1h
$1.00 a month Managed WordPress Hosting with free Domain name. Promo Code: cjcgeek1w
Support the show by becoming a Geek News Central Insider
Show Notes:
- Fake turtle eggs and an international sea turtle conspiracy
- Google’s FitBit deal may win EU approval
- Slack’s recent outage
- Regal will temporarily suspend operations
- Facebook to launch mental health portal
- Samsonite’s Google-powered smart backpack
- Dune October 2021
- Slow broadband and security remain top issues when working from home
- Excel spreadsheet error blamed for UK’s missing coronavirus cases
- H&M fined for breaking GDPR
- Microsoft Bing
- Disney, Marvel, and Pixar movies now available in 4K on Apple TV
- AT&T kills DSL
- Netflix just made it easier to find something to watch
- Nvidia unveils Maxine
- Cooler Screens
- SEC sues John McAfee
- YouTube Premium subscribers can get the Google Nest Hub for $50
- Venmo’s first credit card
- Grindr accounts could be easily hacked
- Apple sues recycling partner for alleging selling iPhones, iPads, and Watches
- Zeiss full-frame compact camera for $6,000
- Sony and Kioxia ask the federal government for an exemption to serve Huawei
- 10 states have released a COVID-19 contract tracing app
Podcast: Play in new window | Download | Embed
Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Android | Email | Google Podcasts | Stitcher | TuneIn | Spotify | RSS | More
Podcast (video): Play in new window | Download | Embed
Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Android | Email | Google Podcasts | RSS | More