Facebook Forecast is Evil #1479

Podcast

Facebook has this new feature called Forecast and they seem to think it is going to shape civil discussions on its platform. As you can tell I have become more and more weary of facebooks attempts to continually shape the world along with all the other major media platforms. While Google phrased the term do no evil of which that is long forgotten. I think Facebook should start to embrace that mantra.

Show Notes:

