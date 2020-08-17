Secret Service Buys Location Data #1468

The Secret Service is buying cell phone location data without a warrant as many other companies and government agencies are also doing. If you think you are not being tracked all the time you are living on another planet. Also, I am soliciting DVDs if you have a DVD collection your looking to get rid of. Your Geek here and his horrible bandwidth at the compound is looking for donations.
Show Notes:
- Germany to probe whether Amazon influnced prices during the pandemic
- These power banks won’t empty your wallet
- NASA captures haunting view of aurora
- YouTuber builds device that shoots masks right onto people’s faces
- Star Trek Short Treks Season 2
- Best Motorola phones
- Facebook left 6,500 gallons of drilling fluid off coast of Oregon
- Microsoft will bid farewell to Internet Explorer and Legacy Edge
- The world’s last Blockbuster is open for sleepovers
- Cities sue Netflix, Hulu, Disney+
- Apple will now give customers an entire year for extended warranty
- Robot boat completes 3 week Atlantc mission
- Verizon’s Mix and Match
- US tightens restriction on Huawei
- Google reportedly sent identitifying info of extremist users
- Secret Service bought location data
- Apple TV+ offers subscribers Showtime and CBS All Access
- Epic Games asks court to stop Apple pulling its developer tools
- Best routers with parental controls
- How to speed up your home internet and Wi-Fi on the cheap
- Google posted open letters to Austraila, revenue sharing
- Amazon faces antitrust probe in Canada
- Google experimenting with new Chrome battery saving features
- Donald Trump joins Triller
- What’s new on Netflix the week of August 16th
