Florida Bans DNA Data from Insurance Companies #1459

Florida residents are protected from insurance companies looking at your DNA test results unless you give them permission as part of a new law that was approved today. This is a win for Florida residents and is something that should be adopted by all states to protect the DNA data of their state citizens. A short update on why the live show was cut short last episode.

Show Notes: