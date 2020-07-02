YouTube TV Jacks up Streaming Price #1458

Podcast

YouTube TV has raised the prices by a whopping 30% taking the price to really insane levels as TV companies work to get their pound of flesh out of all of us. So is it time to cut the digital cord. I start adding up all the services and it will may be time to start reducing my digital subscriptions

Download the Audio Show File

Show Notes:

