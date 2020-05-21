Winners and Losers and who’s picking them! #1449

Well several things to talk about tonight is the ongoing picking of winners and losers. I also share a bit of news I have not yet made public but thought to do so in light of everything that is going on. I hope your all well and enjoy the memorial day weekend if you are allowed to go outside without being arrested. I think a bit cynical tonight is a word I was looking for during the show.
Your show support at this time is doubly appreciated as we had a pretty tough month. I hope you will consider a monthly insider donation and or a one-time annual donation.
Podcast (video): Play in new window | Download | Embed
Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Android | Email | Google Podcasts | RSS | More
Podcast: Play in new window | Download | Embed
Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Android | Email | Google Podcasts | Stitcher | TuneIn | Spotify | RSS | More
*** New Geek Central Discord Channel ***
Subscribe to the Newsletter.
Join the Chat @ GeekNews.Chat
Email Todd or follow him on Facebook.
Like and Follow Geek News Central Facebook Page.
Download the Audio Show File
30% Off on GoDaddy Products & Services cjcgeek30
$4.99 GoDaddy coupon for a New or Transferred .com domain cjcgeek99
$1.00 a month Economy Hosting with a free domain name. Promo Code: cjcgeek1h
$1.00 a month Managed WordPress Hosting with free Domain name. Promo Code: cjcgeek1w
Support the show by becoming a Geek News Central Insider
Show Notes:
- Scientists discover first of its kind asteroid
- T-Mobile’s free mobile service for first responders
- Grandmother ordered to delete Facebook photos
- AT&T will stop advertising it’s fake 5G service
- Apple Glass
- Jack Dorsey donates $5 million
- Facebook unveils a new Messenger
- ScreenHits TV
- Spotify can work from home until 2021
- Amazon reportedly delays Amazon Prime Day
- Samsung 2,000 nit outdoor QLED TV
- Netflix will start canceling dormant subscriptions
- Google Action Blocks
- Facebook employees may face pay cuts
- Facebook Workplace Rooms
- Fitbit’s in-app study on COVID-19
- Nvidia Q1
- Disney Plus in June
- COVID-19 drives 52% surge in data used in mobile app downloads
- Apple wants to help parents and teachers
- Intel has big plans
- Twitter is testing new conversation settings
- Expedia Q1