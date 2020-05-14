The Spying Continues #1447

Podcast

Congress has failed to curve and of the spying as it relates to any foreign and intelligence that is collected against American citizens. They talk a big game but as soon as the public is not looking they continue on with the status quo. Big shout out to my brothers and sisters from the Navy that have been joining the live stream. Nice to stay connected.

Your show support at this time is doubly appreciated as we had a pretty tough month. I hope you will consider a monthly insider donation and or a one-time annual donation.

Show Notes:

