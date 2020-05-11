Elon Musk says take me to Jail #1446

Elon Musk is going to open his factories against the Alameda County health official and told employees willing to report to work. If Walmart can be open why cannot other businesses be open within reason is what I say. Time to get the country rolling again while we have a country left to go back to work to.
Your show support at this time is doubly appreciated as we had a pretty tough month in April. I hope you will consider a monthly insider donation and or a one-time annual donation.
Show Notes:
- The best way to update Windows 10 and all of your apps
- The Galaxy Note 20 is coming
- Genesis launches Concierge
- How to find free ebooks
- Intel and Penn Medicine
- Mars might be full of puddles but…
- How to update your Android phone and apps
- Roborock H6
- A 2024 Moon landing?
- The Mandalorian Season 2
- A SpaceX consultant on creating a new crewed spacecraft
- Elon Musk defies coronavirus order
- Google and Mount Sinai use Nest Cams
- Microsoft and Intel turn malware into images
- Twitter will add labels to tweets with misleading Covid-19 claims
- Michigan implores Facebook to better enforce its rules
- Photos of Jupiter find holes in the Great Red Spot
- Thunderbolt flaw let hackers steal your data
- What’s new on Netflix
- Newton Mail
- Hackers sell over 73 million stolen user records
- WHO will launch a Covid-19 app