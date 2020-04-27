Covid-19 App Tracking Launches #1442

Podcast

Covid-19 App tracking is starting in many countries and appears to be embraced in Australia. The next thing they will be doing is injecting tracking microchips into us. Based on the non-response from this audience it appears you are ok with being tracked and warned by an App on your possible exposure to an infected Covid-19 patient. The question is what will they track with us for next now that they have people trained.

Show Notes:

