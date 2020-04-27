Covid-19 App Tracking Launches #1442

Covid-19 App tracking is starting in many countries and appears to be embraced in Australia. The next thing they will be doing is injecting tracking microchips into us. Based on the non-response from this audience it appears you are ok with being tracked and warned by an App on your possible exposure to an infected Covid-19 patient. The question is what will they track with us for next now that they have people trained.
Show Notes:
- Astrophotographers show off their favorite stargazing sites
- Trump checks out new NASA technology to fight coronavirus
- The best sci-fi movies and tv shows on Amazon Prime
- How to check your Wifi signal
- How to see and download your Netflix history
- Qualcomm Quick Charge 3+
- Muscle sensors may let you control a drone
- Bill Gates says foundation putting total attention on COVID-19
- Apple patent imagines adjustable tinted windows
- Elon Musk wants to launch new planet spying telescopes
- Navy releases infamous “UFO” videos
- This robot vacuum will not get you stuck
- 5 apps to prepare you for any emergency
- Apple reportedly delays iPhone 12 mass production
- A replica Apple-themed race car for sale
- WarnerMedia expands free HBO MAX deal
- Ajit Pai uses bad data, deploying broadband to everyone
- Verizon extends policy to waive late fees
- Amazon says it is testing a video conferencing system
- UPS will use drones
- Twitter turns off its original SMS service
- UK’s NHS is making contact tracing app