Live Call in For Upcoming Shows #1433

On the next show, I will have an open call in following the regular recording of the show and may invite some folks that will participate in the recording of the podcast. We live in weird times so I thought it would be fun to mix things up a little bit. If you want to participate in the live show or be part of the call in after the show the details will be posted during the live recording. You will need to be prepared to use Skype, it is preferable to have a wired connection and some sort of headset or earbud, Lots shared on today’s show. I think we are all getting a little stir crazy so let’s lighten it up a bit.
Show Notes:
- Google Podcast App on iOS
- ULA Launch of First Space Force Sat.
- Why do we need a Space Force?
- FBI arrests an idiot selling Coronavirus cure.
- Airbnb wants 100k host for 1st responders but no cleaning credit.
- Dyson to make Ventilators.
- MIT designed a Cheap Ventilator.
- France using trains to move patients.
- Tesla to make Medtronic Ventilators.
- Stream Aid 2020.
- Polio Vaccine Anniversary.
- New MacBook Air.
- RIAA sued without holding Copyright.
- YouTube creators get creative indoors.
- Ford wants to be back in production in 3 weeks.
- Hellboy slapped down.
- Uber driver is dead of Covid-19.
- AT&T & Verizon giving credits if you ask.
- New Self Driving Car Rules.
- Slack Stick Up.
- Brits rush to by consumer goods.
- Amazon workers are unhappy about Covad-19 Positive Co-Worker.
- Indy 500 moved to August 23.
- Real Id pushed to 2022.
- YouTube Short Outage.
- Sat pics or CoronaVirus World.
- Google tracking travel advisories and airlines.
- How to unpack Groceries in Covad-19 World.